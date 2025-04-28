Railway Recruitment Boards Cancels RRB JE CBT 2 April 22 Exam- Check Details Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of RRBs The rescheduled date for the CBT 2 for the affected candidates will be intimated in due course

The Railway Recruitment Boards has cancelled RRB JE CBT 2 exam held on April 22 shift 2. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of RRBs.

The Railway Board has cancelled the examination after it found out that some questions of shift-1 got repeated in shift-2 of CBT-2 due to some inadvertent errors occurring in the software system. The rescheduled date for the CBT 2 for the affected candidates will be intimated in due course.

The official notice reads, "RRBs follow a system to ensure the highest standard of confidentiality in creation, processing, maintenance, storage , encryption and administration of question sets . And ensure zero human intervention in question paper setting and transmission to exam centers. This has been done through software-based methodology. In view of the above, the exam held on 2nd shift of 22.04.2025 is cancelled and the same exam will be rescheduled in near future."

ADVERTISEMENT

The RRB JE 2nd stage computer based test was held on April 22, 2025. The provisional answer key has been released. The last date to raise objections is till April 30, 2025.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.