RRB Exam

Railway Recruitment Boards announced the exam dates for RRB JE CBT 2- Details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Mar 2025
16:04 PM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Boards released RRB JE CBT 2 exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) can check the schedule notice on the official website of regional RRBs.

According to the schedule, RRB JE CBT 2 examination will be held on April 22, 2025. The exam duration is for 120 minutes with the question paper consisting of 150 questions. The exam city and date link will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 7951 posts, out of which 17 are for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The recruitment process will consist of the following stages: the first stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

The e-call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

For more details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 29 Mar 2025
16:04 PM
