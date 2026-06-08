RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Expected Tomorrow; Know Updates Here

Summary Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB websites using their registration credentials The Phase 2 CBT 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 20, 2026, for various undergraduate-level posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment drive

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 shortly for candidates scheduled to appear in the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB websites using their registration credentials.

The admit card is expected to be issued four days before the candidate's examination date, in line with the board's established practice. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB portals for the latest updates regarding the hall ticket release.

The Phase 2 CBT 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 20, 2026, for various undergraduate-level posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment drive.

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Ahead of the admit card release, RRB issued the Phase 2 city intimation slip on June 3 for candidates appearing on June 13. The city slip enables candidates to know their allotted examination city, exam date, and shift timing in advance, helping them make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements.

However, candidates should note that the city intimation slip is only an advance information document and cannot be used as an entry pass to the examination centre. Entry will be permitted only on the basis of a valid admit card and an approved photo identity proof.

Candidates scheduled to appear on later dates will receive their city intimation slips in a phased manner as per the examination schedule.

The RRB NTPC UG admit card will include important information such as:

Candidate's name and roll number

Examination date and reporting time

Exam centre address

Photograph and signature

Exam-day instructions

Shift details

Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned RRB region for assistance.

With the CBT 1 examination set to begin on June 13, aspirants are now eagerly awaiting the release of the admit cards. Candidates should keep their registration details handy and regularly monitor the official RRB websites to avoid missing any important announcements related to the examination.