RRB NTPC CBT 2025 Result to Be Released Shortly; Scorecards, Cut-Offs to Be Released Online

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to announce the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate-level posts soon. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can access their results on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs under which they applied.

Along with the results, the RRBs will also release the category-wise cut-off marks and individual scorecards. The CBT for graduate-level NTPC posts was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The examination comprised 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. A negative marking of 1/3rd of the marks assigned to each question was applicable for every incorrect answer.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released on June 1, and the objection window remained open until July 6, 2025.

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 8,113 vacancies under various NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) graduate-level posts. The vacancy distribution is as follows:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts

Station Master: 994 posts

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 posts

RRB NTPC 2025 Scorecard: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB. Click on the "RRB NTPC Result 2025" link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and date of birth). Submit the details to view your result. Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official RRB portals for the exact date of result declaration and further stages of the recruitment process.