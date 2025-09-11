RRB NTPC

When Will RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Release? Check Download Steps and Latest Update

Posted on 11 Sep 2025
11:59 AM

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the provisional answer key for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) exam 2025 shortly.
Once released, candidates who appeared for the computer-based test (CBT) will be able to download the provisional key and their individual response sheets from the respective regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the provisional answer key for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) exam 2025 shortly. Once released, candidates who appeared for the computer-based test (CBT) will be able to download the provisional key and their individual response sheets from the respective regional RRB websites.

Along with the answer key, the boards will also open an objection window for two to three days, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the responses. A nominal fee per question, along with applicable bank charges, will be required to submit objections. All challenges will be reviewed by subject experts, and the final answer key will be prepared accordingly.

The CBT for the NTPC Undergraduate level posts was held between August 7 and September 8, 2025, as per tentative official dates. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3,445 vacancies.

Download Steps

  1. Visit the official regional RRB website you applied through.
  2. Click on the “RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025” link.
  3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
  4. View and download the provisional answer key and response sheet.
  5. Save or print it for future reference.

How to Raise Objections

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections online through the same portal. They must carefully review the questions before submission, as the fee paid per objection is non-refundable.

Applicants are advised to keep their login credentials ready and stay updated through their respective regional RRB websites for the official notification and download link.

