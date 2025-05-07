Answer Key

Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB Paramedical Answer Key- Direct link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2025
14:24 PM

File Image

Summary
The board has issued questions, response sheets along with the provisional answer key
The last date to raise objections against the answer key is May 11, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board issued the RRB Paramedical answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the computer based test for the various categories of Paramedical posts can check the provisional answer key through the official website of regional RRBs.

The board has issued questions, response sheets along with the provisional answer key. Candidates will be able to check them from May 6 to May 11, 2025. After viewing the details, objections, if any, regarding the questions, options & keys, can be raised by the candidates. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is May 11, 2025. RRB computer based test for various posts of para-medical was held from April 28 to April 30, 2025 for 1376 vacancies.

RRB Para Medical Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs
  2. Click on RRB Paramedical answer key link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed
  5. Check the answer key and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future use

RRB Para Medical Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

Last updated on 07 May 2025
14:25 PM
