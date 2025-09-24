RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 8,875 Posts; Check Detailed Vacancy

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification for the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive, announcing 8,875 vacancies across various graduate and undergraduate level positions. The recruitment aims to fill key roles such as assistant station master, traffic assistant, goods guard, commercial apprentice, traffic apprentice, and others in the Indian Railways.

Vacancy Breakdown

Out of the total vacancies, 5,814 posts are for graduate-level candidates, while 3,058 are for undergraduate-level aspirants. The detailed post-wise vacancies are as follows:

Train Clerk – 77

Accounts Clerk cum Typist – 394

Junior Clerk cum Typist – 163

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 2,424

Senior Clerk cum Typist – 638

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – 921

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 161

Traffic Assistant – 59

Goods Train Manager – 3,423

Station Master – 615

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The recruitment will be conducted in multiple phases:

CBT 1 (Screening Test): 90 minutes, 100 questions (40 General Awareness, 30 Mathematics, 30 Reasoning).

CBT 2 (Main Test): 90 minutes, 120 questions (50 General Awareness, 35 Mathematics, 35 Reasoning).

Skill/Typing/Aptitude Test (as applicable).

Both CBTs will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

Selected candidates will receive salaries under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), with pay ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹35,400 per month, depending on the post.

Read the official notice here.