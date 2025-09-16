RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Out: Check Responses and Objection Submission Details

Posted on 16 Sep 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the answer key for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their recorded responses, questions, and the provisional answer key through the official RRB regional websites. To download the answer key, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth.

Along with the publication of the answer key, RRB has also activated the objection window, allowing candidates to raise challenges against any question, option, or answer. The facility will remain open until September 20, 2025, and candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed guidelines available on the RRB portals before submitting objections.

For every challenge raised, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹50 per question, along with applicable bank charges. However, in cases where an objection is found to be valid, the fee amount (after deduction of bank charges) will be refunded directly to the same bank account used for payment. RRB clarified that only objections supported by proper justification will be considered for review.

Once the objection process concludes, the board will examine all challenges and release the final answer key. The CBT-1 results will then be declared based on this final version, which will also determine candidate eligibility for the next stage of the recruitment process, RRB NTPC CBT-2.

This year’s recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 11,558 NTPC vacancies, out of which 8,113 are reserved for graduate-level posts, while 3,445 vacancies are earmarked for undergraduate-level positions. Candidates qualifying in CBT-1 will move forward to CBT-2, bringing them one step closer to securing a position in the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Answer Key RRB Exam
