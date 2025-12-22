RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 CBAT and CBTST City Intimation Slip Released for Graduate-Level Exam

Posted on 22 Dec 2025
10:29 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST).
Eligible candidates can download the RRB NTPC city intimation slip 2025 from their respective regional RRB websites using their registration credentials.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) graduate-level recruitment. Eligible candidates can download the RRB NTPC city intimation slip 2025 from their respective regional RRB websites using their registration credentials.

As per the official notification, the RRB will conduct the NTPC CBAT and CBTST on December 28 for candidates who successfully cleared the CBT 2 stage. The city intimation slip has been issued in advance to help candidates make necessary travel arrangements ahead of the examination.

To access the RRB NTPC CBAT/CBTST city intimation slip 2025, candidates must visit the official website of their respective RRB region and click on the relevant link. After entering their registration number and date of birth, the city slip will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download and save the document for future reference.

The RRB has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card. While the city slip informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre is located, it also carries basic details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, date of birth, and exam date. However, it does not include the exact address of the exam venue. The RRB NTPC CBAT/CBTST admit card 2025 will be released separately and will contain complete information, including the full exam centre address and reporting time.

According to the schedule, the CBAT admit card will be available for download four days before the exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official regional RRB portals for updates and ensure timely downloading of both the city slip and the admit card.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 results were announced on December 15, and candidates who qualified at this stage are eligible to appear for CBAT and CBTST. The NTPC recruitment process aims to fill graduate-level positions across various zones of Indian Railways, and candidates are advised to follow all instructions issued by the RRB to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Find the direct city slip download link: CBAT and CBTST

Last updated on 22 Dec 2025
10:29 AM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam city allotment computer based exam
