RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections Till Oct 23; Check Steps

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate answer key 2025 on its regional websites. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) can now check and download their RRB NTPC answer key, response sheet, and question paper using their registration number and date of birth.

As per the official notice, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key within the stipulated dates. Each objection must be backed by valid proof or reference, and a fixed fee per question will be applicable, as mentioned in the official notification.

Download Steps

Candidates can access their RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official regional RRB website.

Click on the answer key link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

View and download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

To raise objections, click on the challenge option and submit representations with supporting evidence. The objection window will remain open till October 23(11.55 PM).

Once all objections are reviewed, the RRB will release the final answer key, followed by the CBT 2 result for NTPC Graduate posts. Candidates shortlisted from this stage will be called for the typing skill test, document verification, and medical examination.

The RRB NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 posts, including 8,113 graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level vacancies across various RRB regions.