RRB JE Answer Key 2026 Out for CBT I, Objection Window Opens - Check Marking Scheme

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the answer key and response sheet for the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) examination under CEN No 05/2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment test can now access and download the provisional answer key through the official websites of the respective RRBs. The boards have also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge the answer key, if required, until March 11.

Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer in the provisional key will be required to submit their challenge online by paying a fee of ₹50 per question. The recruitment boards have clarified that if any objection submitted by a candidate is found to be valid, the objection fee will be refunded after deducting applicable bank charges.

Candidates who wish to raise objections can do so by visiting the official website of the RRB. On the homepage, they must click on the link provided for the RRB JE objection window. After logging in, candidates need to select the specific question they wish to challenge, provide the necessary details or justification, and submit the objection form. The objection will be successfully recorded only after the required fee payment is completed.

According to the official notice issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards, the final decision regarding the objections will rest with the RRBs. Once the boards review the challenges and release the final answer key, the decision taken will be considered final and binding. The notice also stated that no further correspondence from candidates will be entertained regarding the matter after the review process is completed.

As per the marking scheme followed for the RRB JE examination, candidates are awarded one mark for each correct answer. However, a negative marking of one-third is applied for every incorrect response.

The RRB JE examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple centres on February 19, February 20, and February 25, 2026. The recruitment examination is conducted to select candidates for the post of Junior Engineer in various departments of the Indian Railways.

Read the official notice here.