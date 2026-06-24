Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 Out: Check Link, Allocation Details and Admit Card Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
10:48 AM

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Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the city intimation slip for the second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2).
Candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process can now check their allotted examination city through the official websites of their respective RRB zones.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the city intimation slip for the second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) for various technical recruitment posts. Candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process can now check their allotted examination city through the official websites of their respective RRB zones. The city intimation slip provides candidates with advanced information about where they will be required to appear for the upcoming examination.

The CBT 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2026, for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The examination is a crucial stage in the recruitment process and will determine the eligibility of candidates for further selection procedures.

According to the recruitment authorities, approximately 39,034 candidates have successfully qualified for the CBT 2 stage and are eligible to appear in the examination. These candidates can now log in to the RRB portal and access details regarding their allotted examination city and state, allowing them to make travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance.

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To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the official website of their respective Railway Recruitment Board region and locate the link for the RRB JE CBT 2 City Intimation Slip. After clicking on the link, applicants must log in using their registration number and date of birth. Once the required credentials and captcha code are entered, the allotted examination city details will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save the slip for future reference.

The Railway Recruitment Board has clarified that the city intimation slip should not be confused with the admit card. The document is issued solely to inform candidates about the city and state where their examination centre will be located. It does not grant permission to enter the examination hall and cannot be used as a substitute for the hall ticket.

Candidates must note that the official admit card for the CBT 2 examination will be released separately. As per the schedule announced by the board, the admit cards will be made available four days before the examination date. The admit card will contain important information such as the exact examination centre address, reporting time, examination shift, and candidate details required for entry into the examination venue.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
10:49 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam exam city allotment Railway recruitment
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