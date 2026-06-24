OTET 2026

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Postponed; BSE Announces New OTET Exam Date and Timings

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
10:22 AM

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Summary
The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 has been postponed.
The OTET, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, was originally scheduled for June 28.

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 has been postponed and will now be conducted on July 5, following concerns raised by candidates regarding a scheduling conflict with another major recruitment examination in the state. The decision was announced by officials on Tuesday after a section of aspirants protested against the overlap of examination dates, which they said would have prevented many candidates from appearing in both tests.

The OTET, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, was originally scheduled for June 28. However, candidates pointed out that the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) had also scheduled a recruitment examination for the same day. Since a significant number of applicants were preparing for and intending to appear in both examinations, the overlapping schedule triggered concerns among aspirants across the state.

Taking note of the representations and demands submitted by candidates, the authorities decided to revise the OTET examination schedule. Officials stated that the rescheduling was carried out to ensure that candidates do not face difficulties in appearing for both examinations and to provide a fair opportunity to all eligible aspirants.

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Under the revised timetable, the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test will now be conducted on July 5, 2026. The examination will be held in two separate sessions. Paper I is scheduled to take place from 9 AM to 11.30 AM, while Paper II will be conducted from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates are advised to make note of the revised schedule and plan their preparations accordingly.

The development comes after the OSSSC recruitment examination was shifted to June 28. Officials indicated that the OSSSC test had initially been planned for June 20 but was later postponed due to administrative reasons. The change in the OSSSC schedule resulted in both examinations being set for the same date, leading to objections from candidates who feared they would be forced to choose between the two opportunities.

Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor official notifications issued by the BSE Odisha, to stay updated on any additional announcements related to the examination.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
10:23 AM
OTET 2026 Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha TET Exam dates
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