RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Announced: Check Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Pattern

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on the respective RRB websites. As per the notification, the computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted between November 17 and the end of December 2025. Candidates will be able to check their exam city slip 10 days before the exam, while the RRB Group D admit card 2025 will be issued 4 days prior to the exam date.

This year, the recruitment drive has received an overwhelming response with 1.08 crore applications for 32,438 vacancies under CEN 08/2024, for Level 1 posts of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Steps to Check Exam Date

Visit the respective RRB websites.

Click on the ‘CEN 08/2025(Level-1): CBT Schedule’ link under the notice section.

A PDF containing all the relevant details will be displayed.

CBT Exam Pattern

The CBT will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions from four key sections – Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. The exam duration will be 90 minutes, while candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) using a scribe will get 120 minutes. For every incorrect answer, there will be a negative marking of one-third marks.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official RRB portals for updates on exam city slips, admit cards, and other exam-day guidelines.