RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 Released for CBT 1; Objection Window Opens - Direct Link

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the provisional answer key for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 1 examination. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test can now access their answer keys along with individual response sheets by logging in through their respective regional RRB portals.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the provisional answer key for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 1 examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test can now access their answer keys along with individual response sheets by logging in through their respective regional RRB portals.

The release of the provisional answer key enables candidates to cross-check their marked responses and estimate their probable scores ahead of the declaration of final results. To download the answer key, candidates need to visit their regional RRB website, click on the relevant answer key link, and log in using their registration number and password. Once accessed, the answer key and response sheet can be viewed and saved for future reference.

Candidates who identify discrepancies or errors in the provisional answer key have the option to raise objections within the stipulated time frame. The objection submission window will remain open until March 26, 2026, up to 5 PM. For each challenge raised, candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹50 per question through online payment modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

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The CBT 1 examination for ALP recruitment was conducted from February 13 to 18, 2026. A re-examination for select candidates was later held on March 11. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies under notification CEN 01/2025.

The board has specified that all objections must be supported with valid evidence or justification. After reviewing the submitted challenges, the Railway Recruitment Board will publish the final answer key, which will form the basis for result preparation. Candidates are advised to complete the objection process within the deadline to ensure their concerns are duly considered.

Find the direct download/objection window link here.