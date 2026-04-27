Delhi

FTII Cancels JET Entrance Exam 2026 at Delhi Centre After Disruption; Re-Exam Date Awaited

PTI
PTI
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
14:50 PM

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Summary
The matter will be investigated to identify the exact cause and chronology of events, the sources said on the cancellation
A decision on the date of re-examination will be communicated to the candidates, a source said

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) administration on Sunday cancelled its entrance examination at a centre in Delhi after a few students allegedly entered the strong room and manhandled the staff, official sources said.

Exams at all other centres proceeded peacefully, they said.

The matter will be investigated to identify the exact cause and chronology of events, the sources said on the cancellation.

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During the first shift of the FTII's entrance examination at the said centre in Delhi, a delay in paper distribution in one building led to a law and order issue. A few candidates allegedly entered the strong room and manhandled the staff, they said.

In an emergency meeting with the examination agency and the centre incharge, the FTII administration decided to cancel the examination for candidates in that specific building, they said.

Police were on site and the FTII observer was also present.

During the second shift, the FTII observer noted the concerns raised by a few candidates and a decision was taken to cancel the second shift exam as well for the specific building, the sources said.

A decision on the date of re-examination will be communicated to the candidates, a source said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
14:51 PM
Delhi FTII FTII JET Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)
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