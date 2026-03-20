RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 Released - Raise Objections Till March 27

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer key for the Technician Grade-III recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted under CEN 02/2025 can now access their question papers, response sheets, and answer keys through the official regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer key for the Technician Grade-III recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted under CEN 02/2025 can now access their question papers, response sheets, and answer keys through the official regional RRB websites.

The recruitment examination for Technician Grade-III posts was held from March 6 to March 10, 2026, across various centres nationwide. Candidates who took the exam can log in using their registration number and password to download the answer key and related documents.

Along with the release of the answer key, the board has also activated the objection window. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer can do so in online mode until March 27, 2026. To raise an objection, candidates are required to follow the prescribed procedure available on the official website.

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A fee of ₹50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges, will be charged for each objection submitted. However, if a challenge is found to be valid after expert review, the fee paid for that particular objection will be refunded to the candidate after deducting applicable bank charges. The refund will be credited to the bank account details provided during the application process.

The objections submitted by candidates will be carefully evaluated by subject experts. Based on this review, the board will release the final answer key. After the publication of the final answer key, no further objections will be accepted under any circumstances.

The release of the provisional answer key allows candidates to assess their performance and estimate their scores ahead of the final result declaration. Applicants are advised to carefully review their responses and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline.