Assam CM Confirms HS Class 12th Result 2026 Release Date; Board Quashes Fake Release Notice

Summary Over 3.3 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HS Class 12 Exam 2026 this year The confirmation comes after the Assam State School Education Board dismissed a widely circulated fake notice that had incorrectly claimed the results would be released on April 24

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examination results will be declared on April 28, 2026. Over 3.3 lakh students had appeared for the examinations this year.

The confirmation comes after the Assam State School Education Board dismissed a widely circulated fake notice that had incorrectly claimed the results would be released on April 24.

The HS examinations were conducted between February 13 and March 17, with practical exams held earlier. Students will be able to access their results through official portals as well as via the DigiLocker platform, which provides secure digital access to marksheets.

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In recent years, the board has been advancing the result declaration timeline to better align with undergraduate admission schedules. In 2025, results were announced on April 30, while in 2024 they were declared in early May.

Last year, the overall pass percentage exceeded 88 per cent, with the Science stream recording the highest success rate. This year’s results are expected to draw significant attention amid rising competition for university admissions.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to Check



Visit official websites: asseb.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in

Click on “Assam HS Result 2026”

Enter roll number and required credentials

Submit to view result

Download and print the scorecard

Students are advised to regularly check official platforms for updates and ensure all details on their scorecards are accurate.