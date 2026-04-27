Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)

TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Tickets OUT at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Exams Scheduled for May 4–5

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
14:36 PM

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Summary
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in, using their login credentials
The TS EAMCET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 4 and 5 for various streams

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU Hyderabad) has released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2026 on April 27. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in, using their login credentials.

The TS EAMCET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 4 and 5 for various streams. The entrance test is a key gateway for admissions into BTech, BPharm, and BAgri programmes offered by colleges across Telangana.

According to the schedule, both Engineering (BTech) and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams (BAgri and BPharm) will be held on May 4 and 5.

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JNTU Hyderabad is conducting the examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), which oversees admissions to professional courses in the state.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify details on their hall tickets and carry a printed copy to the examination centre, along with a valid photo identification proof.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
14:38 PM
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) TS EAMCET Admit Card
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