Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Released the RRB RPF SI Scorecard 2025- Get Direct Link

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Mar 2025
13:56 PM

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the computer based test for Sub Inspector posts can check the scorecard through the official websites of regional RRBs
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 452 posts of Sub Inspector in the organisation

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB RPF SI Result 2025 scorecard. Candidates who have appeared for the computer based test for Sub Inspector posts can check the scorecard through the official websites of regional RRBs.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 452 posts of Sub Inspector in the organisation. The Subinspector results were announced on March 3, 2025. The cutoff marks for male and female candidates were also released. Candidates who have qualified the written examination will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

It must be noted that the date for PET/PMT to the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through Website/SMS/Email in due course of time. The document verification (DV) for candidates who qualify in the PET/PMT will be conducted on the same day as the PET/PMT.

RRB RPF SI Scorecard 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs
  2. Click on RRB RPF SI Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.
  5. Check the scorecard and download the page
  6. Take a hard copy of the same for further use

RRB RPF SI Scorecard 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 08 Mar 2025
13:57 PM
Railway Recruitment Board RRB Exam Scorecard
