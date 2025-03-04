Railway Recruitment Board Released RPF SI Results 2024- Get Direct Link to Download

Summary Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can download the RPF SI Results under CEN RPF 01/2024 from the official websites of RRBs they applied under Candidates will also be able to check the cut-off marks along with the result

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) officially released the RPF SI Results 2024 on Monday, March 3, 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can download the RPF SI Results under CEN RPF 01/2024 from the official websites of RRBs they applied under.

As per the RRBs, those candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned on the result document are provisionally eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) rounds, the dates of which will be shared with shortlisted candidates through website, SMS or email in due course.

“Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available from 06.03.2025 onwards,” RRBs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates will also be able to check the cut-off marks along with the result. The RPF SI computer-based test took place from December 2 to 13, 2024, and released the provisional key on December 17. Candidates will be able to raise objections till December 22, up to 12 midnight. For each objection, candidates had to pay Rs 50 and applicable bank service charges.

RRB RPF SI Results 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website of RRB you applied under Click on the link to download the RPF SI Result 2024 under CEN RPF (SI) 01/2024 Enter your login details and click on submit The RRB RPF SI Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen Download the RPF SI Result 2024 and keep a printout of the same for future reference

RRB RPF SI Results 2024: Direct Link