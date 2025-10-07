Railway Recruitment Board Issues Indicative Notice for 2,570 RRB Technical Posts 2025; Check Details

Summary The recruitment drive includes posts for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) The online application process will commence on October 31, 2025, and will remain open until November 30, 2025 (11:59 PM)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an indicative notification inviting online applications for recruitment to various technical posts under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 05/2025. The recruitment drive includes posts for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

The online application process will commence on October 31, 2025, and will remain open until November 30, 2025 (11:59 PM). Applications must be submitted only through the official RRB websites of the respective zones.

RRB Technical Recruitment 2025: Key Details

Total tentative vacancies: 2,570

Posts included: Junior Engineer (JE) Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)

Age limit: 18 to 33 years as on January 1, 2026

Mode of application: Online only

Candidates are strongly advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying. The complete advertisement under CEN No. 05/2025, including eligibility criteria, application process, syllabus, and exam pattern, will be published soon on the respective official RRB websites.

Any corrigendum, updates, or changes related to the recruitment process will also be made available only on the official RRB portals. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the website for the latest information.