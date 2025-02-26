Railway Recruitment Board Declares RRB ALP Result 2025 for Various Regions- Direct Links Here

Summary The RRB ALP CBT 1 results have been declared for Mumbai, Bilaspur, Thiruvananthapuram, Siliguri, Ranchi and Malda region Through this recruitment drive, RRB will fill 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) declared the RRB ALP Result 2025. Candidates can check the result on the official RRB website where they applied for the test. The RRB ALP CBT 1 results have been declared for Mumbai, Bilaspur, Thiruvananthapuram, Siliguri, Ranchi and Malda region.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB will fill 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. According to the schedule, the RRB ALP computer based test took place on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The provisional answer key was issued on December 5 and the objection window was closed on December 10, 2024.

“Based on the performance in the 1st Stage Examination (Computer Based Test-I) conducted during the period from 25.11.2024 to 29.11.2024 by the RRBs for posts of ALP against CEN No.01/2024, candidates bearing following Roll Numbers (15 digits) arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit) vertically have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the 2nd Stage examination (CBT-2),” read the official RRB notice.

RRB ALP Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official RRB website On the home page, click on the RRB ALP CBT 1 (CEN 01/2024) result link Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit RRB ALP Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen Download the results Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

