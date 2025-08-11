Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Registration Opens - Link, Detailed Vacancy and Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
11:55 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the online application process for various Paramedical positions.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 434 vacancies across multiple roles.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the online application process for various Paramedical positions, with eligible candidates able to apply through the official website (rrbcdg.gov.in) until September 8, 2025.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 434 vacancies across multiple roles, including 272 Nursing Superintendents, 105 Pharmacists (Entry Grade), 33 Health & Malaria Inspectors (Grade III), 4 Dialysis Technicians, 4 ECG Technicians, 12 Lab Assistants (Grade II), and 4 Radiographer X-ray Technicians.

To apply, candidates must visit rrbcdg.gov.in, register under the Paramedical recruitment link, complete the application form, make the payment, and submit their details. A printed copy of the application should be kept for future reference.

Detailed Application Guide

  • Visit the respective RRB zone website.
  • Click on the application link below the ‘CEN-03/2025(Paramedical)’ notice.
  • If you are a new applicant, create a new account.
  • Log in to fill out the application form.
  • Pay the required examination fee.
  • Check and submit the form.

The application fee is ₹250 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories. All other applicants are required to pay ₹500.

The application correction window will be available from September 11 to September 20, with a correction fee of ₹250 per occurrence. The recruitment notification was released on August 8, 2025, and the application process began on August 9, 2025. The last date for fee payment is also September 8, 2025.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
11:56 AM
