Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Board Announces RRB NTPC Exam Schedule 2025- Check Dates Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2025
16:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered themselves for RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) can check the CBT 1 exam dates on the official website of regional RRBs
According to the schedule, the RRB NTPC computer based test 1 will be held from June 5 to June 23, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 dates on May 13, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) can check the CBT 1 exam dates on the official website of regional RRBs.

According to the schedule, the RRB NTPC computer based test 1 will be held from June 5 to June 23, 2025. The CBT 1 exam duration is for 90 minutes and each question will carry 1 mark.

The Board has informed that the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The e-call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC will fill 8113 Graduate level posts in the organisation out of which 1736 vacancies will be filled for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies to be filled for Station Master, 3144 vacancies to be filled for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies to be filled for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and 732 vacancies to be filled for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 13 May 2025
16:29 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB NTPC RRB Exam
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 Merit List, Divisions and Certificate Update - Board Issues Statemen. . .

GSEB

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Application Window Open at gseb.org- Know Last Da. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Registration Begins for Round 1 - Link and Key Details

CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 - Check Class 12 Top Performing Schools and Regions!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 Merit List, Divisions and Certificate Update - Board Issues Statemen. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Organises One-Day Session Titled “Hypnosis for Change: A Compre. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 OUT at cbse.gov.in- Check Overall Pass Percentage Inside

CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 OUT Now - Girls Outshine Boys! Over 24000 Score Above 95%

GSEB

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Application Window Open at gseb.org- Know Last Da. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Registration Begins for Round 1 - Link and Key Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality