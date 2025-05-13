Railway Recruitment Board Announces RRB NTPC Exam Schedule 2025- Check Dates Inside

Summary Candidates who have registered themselves for RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) can check the CBT 1 exam dates on the official website of regional RRBs According to the schedule, the RRB NTPC computer based test 1 will be held from June 5 to June 23, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 dates on May 13, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) can check the CBT 1 exam dates on the official website of regional RRBs.

According to the schedule, the RRB NTPC computer based test 1 will be held from June 5 to June 23, 2025. The CBT 1 exam duration is for 90 minutes and each question will carry 1 mark.

The Board has informed that the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The e-call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC will fill 8113 Graduate level posts in the organisation out of which 1736 vacancies will be filled for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies to be filled for Station Master, 3144 vacancies to be filled for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies to be filled for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and 732 vacancies to be filled for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.