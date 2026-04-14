RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 Schedule Announced; Check CBT Dates and Verification Details Here

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has officially announced the tentative schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) 2026. According to the latest notification, the examination will be conducted in multiple phases across the country in May and June.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has officially announced the tentative schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) 2026. According to the latest notification, the examination will be conducted in multiple phases across the country in May and June.

As per the schedule, the CBT-I for NTPC UG posts will be held on May 7, 8, and 9, followed by additional exam dates on June 13, 14, and from June 16 to 21. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode at designated centres nationwide, catering to a large number of candidates applying for railway recruitment.

The boards have also outlined the timeline for the release of important exam-related documents. Details regarding the exam city and date will be made available approximately 10 days prior to the respective exam dates on the official RRB websites. These city slips are released in advance to help candidates plan their travel arrangements. Admit cards or call letters will be issued four days before the examination, and candidates are advised to download them within the stipulated time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

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In terms of exam-day procedures, RRB has made Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication mandatory at all examination centres. Candidates will be required to undergo biometric verification before entering the exam hall. For identity verification, they must carry either the original Aadhaar card or a printed copy of their e-verified Aadhaar.

Candidates who have not yet completed Aadhaar verification are advised to do so by logging into the official portal. Additionally, it is important to ensure that Aadhaar details remain unlocked in the UIDAI system prior to the examination day. Applicants should also verify that their Aadhaar information—including name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), recent photograph, address, and father’s name—is accurate and up to date to prevent any issues during the verification process.

The RRBs have also issued a cautionary advisory against fraudulent activities targeting job aspirants. Candidates have been warned not to fall prey to individuals or agencies making false promises of securing railway jobs in exchange for money. The boards reiterated that recruitment is conducted strictly on merit, based on performance in the Computer-Based Test and subsequent stages of the selection process.