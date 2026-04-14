RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 Schedule Announced; Check CBT Dates and Verification Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2026
10:53 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has officially announced the tentative schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) 2026.
According to the latest notification, the examination will be conducted in multiple phases across the country in May and June.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has officially announced the tentative schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) 2026. According to the latest notification, the examination will be conducted in multiple phases across the country in May and June.

As per the schedule, the CBT-I for NTPC UG posts will be held on May 7, 8, and 9, followed by additional exam dates on June 13, 14, and from June 16 to 21. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode at designated centres nationwide, catering to a large number of candidates applying for railway recruitment.

The boards have also outlined the timeline for the release of important exam-related documents. Details regarding the exam city and date will be made available approximately 10 days prior to the respective exam dates on the official RRB websites. These city slips are released in advance to help candidates plan their travel arrangements. Admit cards or call letters will be issued four days before the examination, and candidates are advised to download them within the stipulated time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of exam-day procedures, RRB has made Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication mandatory at all examination centres. Candidates will be required to undergo biometric verification before entering the exam hall. For identity verification, they must carry either the original Aadhaar card or a printed copy of their e-verified Aadhaar.

Candidates who have not yet completed Aadhaar verification are advised to do so by logging into the official portal. Additionally, it is important to ensure that Aadhaar details remain unlocked in the UIDAI system prior to the examination day. Applicants should also verify that their Aadhaar information—including name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), recent photograph, address, and father’s name—is accurate and up to date to prevent any issues during the verification process.

The RRBs have also issued a cautionary advisory against fraudulent activities targeting job aspirants. Candidates have been warned not to fall prey to individuals or agencies making false promises of securing railway jobs in exchange for money. The boards reiterated that recruitment is conducted strictly on merit, based on performance in the Computer-Based Test and subsequent stages of the selection process.

Last updated on 14 Apr 2026
10:53 AM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam dates
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Result 2026 - DigiLocker Releases Update for Class 10 Students! Check All Detail. . .

NCET 2026

NCET Admit Card 2026 Out for April 17, 18 Exams: Hall Ticket Download Link and NTA Gu. . .

SSC 2026

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Details Out, Application Begins - Check Link, Vacancy and. . .

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Ends Today at 10 AM - Check Result Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Result 2026 - DigiLocker Releases Update for Class 10 Students! Check All Detail. . .

NCET 2026

NCET Admit Card 2026 Out for April 17, 18 Exams: Hall Ticket Download Link and NTA Gu. . .

SSC 2026

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Details Out, Application Begins - Check Link, Vacancy and. . .

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Ends Today at 10 AM - Check Result Updates

Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell Opens 2-day Registration Window; Know Details

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Announces CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Release Date; Rescheduled Exam on April. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality