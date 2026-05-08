RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Final Result 2025 Declared for Graduate Posts: Download Link, Cut-Offs and Merit List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2026
08:45 AM

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Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the RRB NTPC Final Result 2025 for Graduate Level posts under CEN No. 05/2024.
Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination can now access the final merit list through their respective regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the RRB NTPC Final Result 2025 for Graduate Level posts under CEN No. 05/2024. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination can now access the final merit list through their respective regional RRB websites.

The result has been published in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the available graduate-level vacancies. Alongside the final result, the Railway Recruitment Board has also released the zone-wise cut-off marks for shortlisted candidates, allowing aspirants to compare their scores with the qualifying benchmarks set by different regions.

Candidates who successfully cleared CBT 2 and subsequent stages of the recruitment process can now check whether they have qualified for the next phase. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for further recruitment formalities, including document verification and medical examination, wherever applicable.

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The board has also enabled access to individual scorecards for candidates. To download the scorecard, applicants will be required to enter their registration number along with their date of birth or password on the login portal available on the respective regional RRB websites.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8,113 vacancies across various graduate-level NTPC posts under the Indian Railways. The recruitment process witnessed participation from lakhs of candidates across the country, making it one of the major railway recruitment examinations.

The Railway Recruitment Board has advised candidates to regularly visit the official websites for further updates related to document verification schedules and medical examination procedures.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

Last updated on 08 May 2026
08:46 AM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Result merit list
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