NTA Issues Important Exam Day Advisory for Students Ahead of CUET UG 2026 - All Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official exam day guidelines for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official exam day guidelines for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. The advisory includes detailed instructions regarding the dress code, permitted items, frisking procedures, reporting timings, and prohibited objects for candidates scheduled to appear in the national-level entrance examination.

According to the latest notification, CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, at multiple examination centres across the country. The examination is held for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities, state universities, and other participating institutions.

NTA has advised candidates wearing religious articles or additional layers of clothing to report early at the examination centres to avoid delays during security checks and frisking procedures. The agency stated that all candidates must strictly follow the prescribed instructions to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

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Dress Code Guidelines

As per the official advisory, candidates are allowed to wear normal footwear, slippers, and low heels during the examination. Woollen clothes will also be permitted if required due to weather conditions.

The guidelines further mention that candidates may wear religious threads such as kalava and carry articles or objects of faith. However, such items will be subject to mandatory frisking and security verification before entry into the examination hall.

Candidates have been asked to avoid wearing heavy jewellery, metallic accessories, or any item that could result in extended security screening at the venue.

NTA clarified that even permitted items may undergo detailed security checks before candidates are allowed entry into the exam hall.

Restricted Items at CUET UG 2026 Centres

The agency has prohibited several items from being brought into the examination venue. Candidates must avoid carrying:

Mobile phones

Smart watches

Bluetooth devices

Calculators

Electronic gadgets

Notes or study materials

NTA warned that possession of any prohibited item during frisking or inside the examination hall may lead to disciplinary action, including cancellation of candidature.

NTA further advised candidates to carefully follow all instructions given by invigilators during the examination and refrain from using any unfair means.