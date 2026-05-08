When will JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Cards be Out? IIT Roorkee Announces Schedule and Updates

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the release date for the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 17.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the release date for the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card. Candidates who have successfully registered for the engineering entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from May 11, 2026, through the official website (jeeadv.ac.in).

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 2026, for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination, and candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without it.

How to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card?

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Candidates can follow the steps below to download the JEE Advanced 2026 hall ticket once the link is activated:

Visit the official website at the JEE Advanced Portal.

Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card link available on the homepage.

Enter the registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use.

Only those candidates who have completed the registration process successfully will be issued the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card. Aspirants are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. The document is expected to contain important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre details, reporting time and exam-day instructions.

Candidates are also advised to keep multiple printed copies of the admit card for future reference and examination purposes. Along with the admit card, candidates may also be required to carry a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

IIT Roorkee has advised candidates to stay updated through the official website for further announcements and examination-related instructions ahead of the JEE Advanced 2026 exam.