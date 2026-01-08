RRB ALP 2025 Exam Schedule Released - Check CBT Dates, City Slip and Admit Card Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2025 computer-based examination. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination are advised to regularly check the official websites of their respective RRBs for updates and instructions.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2025 computer-based examination. As per the official notification, the RRB ALP 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from February 16 to February 18, 2026, across multiple exam centres. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination are advised to regularly check the official websites of their respective RRBs for updates and instructions.

The RRB ALP 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various railway zones. To help candidates plan their travel, the RRB will release the exam city intimation slip 10 days prior to the final examination date. Along with this, the facility to download travel authority for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will also be activated on the official RRB portals.

In an important advisory, the RRB has instructed candidates to ensure that their Aadhaar accounts are unlocked in the UIDAI system before reaching the examination centre. This step is essential to avoid any inconvenience during biometric verification and other exam-related registration procedures on the day of the test.

The board has also clarified that candidates must carry the same original photo identity proof that was mentioned in their application form. Failure to produce the specified identity document in original form will result in the candidate being barred from appearing for the examination.

According to the official schedule, the RRB ALP 2025 admit card will be issued four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the candidate’s city intimation slip. Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket by logging in with their credentials on the respective RRB websites.

The selection process for RRB ALP 2025 consists of multiple stages. The syllabus and recruitment framework include Computer-Based Tests (CBT), followed by a Computer-Based Aptitude Test and Document Verification.