Railway Protection Force (RPF)

RPF Constable Physical Test Dates 2025 Announced - Full PET, PMT Schedule and Exam Centres

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Oct 2025
10:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the schedule for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable recruitment physical tests.
Candidates shortlisted based on the Computer-Based Test (CBT) results will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the schedule for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable recruitment physical tests. Candidates shortlisted based on the Computer-Based Test (CBT) results will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) between November 13 and December 6, 2025.

The RPF Constable CBT result was declared on June 19, with a total of 42,143 candidates qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process. The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies across the Indian Railways.

According to the official notice, the RRB RPF PET, PMT, and DV call letters will be released at least two weeks before the scheduled tests. The e-call letter will include details such as the exam date, time, and venue, and candidates are advised to carefully read all the instructions provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

PET, PMT 2025 Exam Centres

The board has assigned four zonal centres for conducting the physical tests:

  • North Region: 2nd Battalion, RPSF (Rajahi Camp), Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh (near Gorakhpur Airport)
  • West Region: RPF Zonal Training Centre, Nashik Road, Maharashtra (near Government Polytechnic College, Samangaon Road)
  • East Region: Railway Workshop Stadium, Kanchrapara, West Bengal (beside Hearnet English Medium School, opposite Railway Bell Institute)
  • South Region: RPF Zonal Training Centre, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Moula-Ali, Hyderabad, Telangana (near Malkajgiri Traffic Police Station)

Candidates are advised to thoroughly study all instructions and details in the Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. RPF-02/2024 (Constable-Executive) available on the official website of RRBs,” the board stated.

Candidates who clear the PET and PMT rounds will have to undergo document verification on the same day. They must carry all original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies.

Last updated on 18 Oct 2025
10:27 AM
Railway Protection Force (RPF) Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam schedule
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: New Rules, Revised Bond and Fee Structure Announced!

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections Till Oct 23; Check Steps

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Result 2025 Out - Scorecard Download Deadline, Selection Details & Mains Exam. . .

merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: New Rules, Revised Bond and Fee Structure Announced!

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections Till Oct 23; Check Steps

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Result 2025 Out - Scorecard Download Deadline, Selection Details & Mains Exam. . .

Media Studies opens doors to diverse career opportunities
NSHM Media School

Media Studies: A gateway to dynamic careers in the digital age

NSHM Media School
NSHM Media School

Experiential journalism is shaping the next generation of journalists in the digital . . .

merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality