RPF Constable Physical Test Dates 2025 Announced - Full PET, PMT Schedule and Exam Centres

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the schedule for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable recruitment physical tests. Candidates shortlisted based on the Computer-Based Test (CBT) results will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the schedule for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable recruitment physical tests. Candidates shortlisted based on the Computer-Based Test (CBT) results will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) between November 13 and December 6, 2025.

The RPF Constable CBT result was declared on June 19, with a total of 42,143 candidates qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process. The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies across the Indian Railways.

According to the official notice, the RRB RPF PET, PMT, and DV call letters will be released at least two weeks before the scheduled tests. The e-call letter will include details such as the exam date, time, and venue, and candidates are advised to carefully read all the instructions provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

PET, PMT 2025 Exam Centres

The board has assigned four zonal centres for conducting the physical tests:

North Region: 2nd Battalion, RPSF (Rajahi Camp), Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh (near Gorakhpur Airport)

West Region: RPF Zonal Training Centre, Nashik Road, Maharashtra (near Government Polytechnic College, Samangaon Road)

East Region: Railway Workshop Stadium, Kanchrapara, West Bengal (beside Hearnet English Medium School, opposite Railway Bell Institute)

South Region: RPF Zonal Training Centre, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Moula-Ali, Hyderabad, Telangana (near Malkajgiri Traffic Police Station)

“Candidates are advised to thoroughly study all instructions and details in the Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. RPF-02/2024 (Constable-Executive) available on the official website of RRBs,” the board stated.

Candidates who clear the PET and PMT rounds will have to undergo document verification on the same day. They must carry all original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies.