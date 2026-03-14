RRB NTPC 2026: Board Activates CBT 1 Mock Test Link Ahead of Graduate-Level Exam

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the official mock test link for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) examination. Candidates preparing for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam can now access the mock test through their respective regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the official mock test link for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) examination. Candidates preparing for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam can now access the mock test through their respective regional RRB websites to familiarise themselves with the online examination interface. The practice test facility was activated, providing candidates with an opportunity to understand the test format before the examination begins.

The RRB NTPC recruitment examination is conducted to fill several graduate-level posts in various departments of Indian Railways. The first stage of the recruitment process is the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1), which is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2026, at examination centres across the country. The Board has already released the city intimation slips and admit cards for the upcoming exams.

Steps to Attempt RRB NTPC Mock Test

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Candidates who wish to take the practice test can follow a few simple steps. First, they need to visit the official website of their respective regional Railway Recruitment Board. On the homepage, they should locate the link related to the RRB NTPC CEN 06/2025 mock test. After selecting the CBT 1 mock test option, candidates can begin the practice test and attempt the questions provided in the simulated exam format. The mock test is available free of cost for all applicants.

The mock test released by the Railway Recruitment Board is designed to replicate the actual computer-based examination environment. Through this facility, candidates can gain a better understanding of the CBT interface and learn how to navigate the system efficiently during the examination.

By attempting the practice test, candidates can familiarise themselves with important aspects of the online test system. The mock test helps candidates understand the structure of the CBT interface, practise moving between questions, and learn how to select or change answers. It also allows them to explore features such as marking questions for review and managing time within the allotted duration.

The CBT 1 examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, and candidates will be required to complete the test within 90 minutes.

The RRB NTPC recruitment process includes multiple stages. After CBT 1, shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the CBT 2 examination. Depending on the post applied for, the selection process may also include skill tests, followed by document verification and a medical examination before the final appointment.

Find the direct mock test link here.