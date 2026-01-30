JE Recruitment Exam: Rajasthan SOG Finds Re-Test Paper Also Leaked; What Next?

Summary The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has found that the question paper for the Junior Engineer (JE) Combined Recruitment Examination-2020 was leaked even during the re-test. The original examination, held in December 2020, was cancelled as the question paper was found leaked.

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has found that the question paper for the Junior Engineer (JE) Combined Recruitment Examination-2020 was leaked even during the re-test held in September 2021.

An assistant engineer has been arrested in this regard, officials said on Thursday.

The original examination, held in December 2020, was cancelled as the question paper was found leaked.

Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said an assistant engineer working with the Public Works Department (PWD) has been arrested.

According to the officials, accused Ganpat Lal Bishnoi secured the 12th rank on the merit list allegedly with the help of the leaked question paper. He was posted as an assistant engineer in Barmer district and had also received a promotion.

Bansal said during the investigation into the December 2020 paper-leak case, the SOG became suspicious when several candidates, who had appeared in the cancelled exam, also succeeded in the re-test. During questioning, some of the accused admitted that the question paper of the re-exam, held on September 12, 2021, was also leaked prior to the test.

Following this disclosure, the SOG registered a fresh case on January 19. The probe revealed that the question paper was circulated among candidates shortly before the examination with the help of associates, the officials said.

Bishnoi's involvement emerged as a key finding during the probe. He allegedly obtained the question paper illegally, appeared in the examination and secured a high rank on the merit list, Bansal said.

The SOG has initiated legal proceedings against the accused to get his appointment and promotion cancelled, the officer added.

