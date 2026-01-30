Junior Engineer (JE)

JE Recruitment Exam: Rajasthan SOG Finds Re-Test Paper Also Leaked; What Next?

PTI
PTI
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
14:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has found that the question paper for the Junior Engineer (JE) Combined Recruitment Examination-2020 was leaked even during the re-test.
The original examination, held in December 2020, was cancelled as the question paper was found leaked.

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has found that the question paper for the Junior Engineer (JE) Combined Recruitment Examination-2020 was leaked even during the re-test held in September 2021.

An assistant engineer has been arrested in this regard, officials said on Thursday.

The original examination, held in December 2020, was cancelled as the question paper was found leaked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said an assistant engineer working with the Public Works Department (PWD) has been arrested.

According to the officials, accused Ganpat Lal Bishnoi secured the 12th rank on the merit list allegedly with the help of the leaked question paper. He was posted as an assistant engineer in Barmer district and had also received a promotion.

Bansal said during the investigation into the December 2020 paper-leak case, the SOG became suspicious when several candidates, who had appeared in the cancelled exam, also succeeded in the re-test. During questioning, some of the accused admitted that the question paper of the re-exam, held on September 12, 2021, was also leaked prior to the test.

Following this disclosure, the SOG registered a fresh case on January 19. The probe revealed that the question paper was circulated among candidates shortly before the examination with the help of associates, the officials said.

Bishnoi's involvement emerged as a key finding during the probe. He allegedly obtained the question paper illegally, appeared in the examination and secured a high rank on the merit list, Bansal said.

The SOG has initiated legal proceedings against the accused to get his appointment and promotion cancelled, the officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
14:03 PM
Junior Engineer (JE) Rajasthan Recruitment exam Question paper leak
Similar stories
Answer Key

TS TET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released; Get Response Sheet Download Link Here

WBSSC

WBSSC to Hold Group C, D Written Exam Ahead of Assembly Polls - Schedule and Released. . .

IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Registration 2026 Begins - Check Application Deadline, Link and Eligibility

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download Till Feb 15

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Answer Key

TS TET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released; Get Response Sheet Download Link Here

DPS Ruby Park

Exuberanza 2026 Lights Up DPS Ruby Park with Creativity, Camaraderie and Compassion

WBSSC

WBSSC to Hold Group C, D Written Exam Ahead of Assembly Polls - Schedule and Released. . .

IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Registration 2026 Begins - Check Application Deadline, Link and Eligibility

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download Till Feb 15

WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: WBCHSE Begins Class 12 Model Question Paper Distribution Ahead of Februar. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality