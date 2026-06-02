DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 1,979 TGT and Other Posts; Know Key Dates

Summary Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the official DSSSB websites from June 16, 2026 Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced a major recruitment drive for 1,979 vacancies across various posts, including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and other positions. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the official DSSSB websites from June 16, 2026.

According to the official notification, the online registration process will commence on June 16 and remain open until July 15, 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the DSSSB portals after ensuring that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for their respective posts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,979 vacancies in different departments and categories under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

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Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates, as well as applicants from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen categories, have been exempted from paying the application fee.

The selection process will be conducted through Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). DSSSB stated that if examinations are held in multiple shifts, candidates' scores may be normalized using the formula notified by the board through its earlier notice dated July 11, 2018. The normalized scores will be considered for preparing the final merit list and determining provisional selection and nomination.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official DSSSB website for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, examination pattern, syllabus, and post-wise vacancy distribution.

The recruitment notification is expected to attract a large number of applicants seeking government job opportunities in Delhi, particularly in the education sector and other administrative departments.