TNEA 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, BTech Counselling Dates Await AICTE Nod

Summary The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026. The admission process under TNEA is conducted entirely online, covering all stages including registration, payment of fees, document submission, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission confirmation.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026, providing aspiring engineering students with additional time to complete their applications. Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes offered by government, government-aided, and affiliated engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu can now submit their applications until June 5 through the official TNEA portal (tneaonline.org).

According to the latest notification issued by DoTE, the detailed counselling schedule for TNEA 2026 will be released after receiving approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The admission process under TNEA is conducted entirely online, covering all stages including registration, payment of fees, document submission, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission confirmation.

The authority has also outlined the registration fee structure for reserved-category candidates. Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category are required to pay a registration fee of ₹250, while candidates from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category must pay ₹500.

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Following the extension of the registration deadline, candidates will be able to upload their required documents until June 6. The process of assigning random numbers to applicants is scheduled for June 10. Online certificate verification through TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) will be conducted from June 8 to June 20. The rank list for TNEA 2026 is set to be published on June 29, while the grievance redressal window will remain open from June 30 to July 4 for candidates seeking clarification or correction regarding their rankings.

The admission process has witnessed significant participation this year. Official data until May 31 shows that 2,81,502 students have registered for TNEA 2026 so far. Among them, 2,17,627 candidates have completed the fee payment process, while 1,84,053 applicants have uploaded their certificates and supporting documents.

This year too, over two lakh engineering seats are expected to be available across more than 400 colleges affiliated with Anna University, providing a wide range of opportunities for engineering aspirants across the state.