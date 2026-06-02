JoSAA Counselling 2026 Detailed Schedule Announced - Registration, Choice Filling Begins at 5 PM

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to officially commence the counselling process for the 2026 academic session, opening the registration and choice-filling window for eligible engineering aspirants today, June 2. The counselling process serves as the gateway for admissions to premier technical institutions across the country.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to officially commence the counselling process for the 2026 academic session, opening the registration and choice-filling window for eligible engineering aspirants today, June 2, from 5 PM. The counselling process serves as the gateway for admissions to premier technical institutions across the country, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The entire admission process will be conducted in online mode, enabling candidates to register, submit institute and programme preferences, and participate in seat allocation rounds through a centralised platform. Students who have qualified either the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 or the JEE Advanced 2026 examination, depending on the institution they are targeting, are eligible to take part in the counselling process.

According to the official schedule, registration and choice filling will begin on June 2, 2026, at 5 PM. The first mock seat allocation will be released on June 8, followed by the second mock allocation on June 10. These mock allotments are intended to help candidates understand their probable seat allocation based on choices submitted and current competition trends. The registration and choice-filling process will conclude on June 11, 2026, at 5 PM.

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Admission eligibility varies according to the participating institute. Candidates seeking admission to IITs and IISc must have qualified for JEE Advanced 2026. Meanwhile, admission to NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and other GFTIs will be based on JEE Main 2026 ranks. Only candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility requirements will be considered for seat allocation.

To register, candidates will be required to use their JEE credentials. The process involves selecting the new candidate registration option, entering the JEE Main application number along with personal details such as date of birth, candidate name, and mother’s name. After verifying the one-time password sent to the registered mobile number and email address, candidates must create a JoSAA portal password and log in to complete registration. Applicants should carefully verify all personal and academic information before confirming their registration.

Following registration, candidates can proceed to the choice-filling stage. During this phase, they will be able to select institutes and academic programmes according to their preferences. The system allows applicants to add, delete, and rearrange choices until the final submission deadline. Candidates are advised to save their preferences regularly, review the order of choices thoroughly, and lock their final selections before June 11 to ensure successful participation in the seat allocation process.

Find the full counselling schedule here.