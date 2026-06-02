JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Detailed Schedule Announced - Registration, Choice Filling Begins at 5 PM

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2026
12:39 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to officially commence the counselling process for the 2026 academic session, opening the registration and choice-filling window for eligible engineering aspirants today, June 2.
The counselling process serves as the gateway for admissions to premier technical institutions across the country.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to officially commence the counselling process for the 2026 academic session, opening the registration and choice-filling window for eligible engineering aspirants today, June 2, from 5 PM. The counselling process serves as the gateway for admissions to premier technical institutions across the country, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The entire admission process will be conducted in online mode, enabling candidates to register, submit institute and programme preferences, and participate in seat allocation rounds through a centralised platform. Students who have qualified either the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 or the JEE Advanced 2026 examination, depending on the institution they are targeting, are eligible to take part in the counselling process.

IIT Admission: JEE Advanced 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Released Ahead of JoSAA Counselling
IIT Admission: JEE Advanced 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Released Ahead of JoSAA Counselling

According to the official schedule, registration and choice filling will begin on June 2, 2026, at 5 PM. The first mock seat allocation will be released on June 8, followed by the second mock allocation on June 10. These mock allotments are intended to help candidates understand their probable seat allocation based on choices submitted and current competition trends. The registration and choice-filling process will conclude on June 11, 2026, at 5 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admission eligibility varies according to the participating institute. Candidates seeking admission to IITs and IISc must have qualified for JEE Advanced 2026. Meanwhile, admission to NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and other GFTIs will be based on JEE Main 2026 ranks. Only candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility requirements will be considered for seat allocation.

To register, candidates will be required to use their JEE credentials. The process involves selecting the new candidate registration option, entering the JEE Main application number along with personal details such as date of birth, candidate name, and mother’s name. After verifying the one-time password sent to the registered mobile number and email address, candidates must create a JoSAA portal password and log in to complete registration. Applicants should carefully verify all personal and academic information before confirming their registration.

Following registration, candidates can proceed to the choice-filling stage. During this phase, they will be able to select institutes and academic programmes according to their preferences. The system allows applicants to add, delete, and rearrange choices until the final submission deadline. Candidates are advised to save their preferences regularly, review the order of choices thoroughly, and lock their final selections before June 11 to ensure successful participation in the seat allocation process.

Find the full counselling schedule here.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2026
12:40 PM
JoSAA Counselling 2026 Joint Seat Allocation Authority Registration Counselling
Similar stories
DU Admissions

DU Law Admission 2026: First Round Merit List Out for LLB Courses - Check Allocation . . .

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 1,979 TGT and Other Posts; Know Key Dat. . .

Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu

TNEA 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, BTech Counselling Dates Await AICTE Nod

JEE Advanced 2026

IIT Admission: JEE Advanced 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Released Ahead of JoSAA Counsel. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
DU Admissions

DU Law Admission 2026: First Round Merit List Out for LLB Courses - Check Allocation . . .

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 1,979 TGT and Other Posts; Know Key Dat. . .

Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu

TNEA 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, BTech Counselling Dates Await AICTE Nod

CBSE 2026

CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 Goes Live After Delay! Aadhaar Verification Introduced. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

IIT Admission: JEE Advanced 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Released Ahead of JoSAA Counsel. . .

istock.com/deepak sethi
Commerce

Power of Two

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality