PSEB

PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Out - Check Full Schedule by Punjab Board

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
13:22 PM

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Summary
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the supplementary examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 students.
The detailed timetable has been made available in PDF format through the board’s official website (pseb.ac.in).

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the supplementary examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 students, providing an important opportunity for candidates who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board examinations or those seeking to improve their scores. The detailed timetable has been made available in PDF format through the board’s official website (pseb.ac.in).

The exams for Class X will begin from July 6 and will be conducted on multiple days, whereas for Class XII, the tests will take place on July 4 and 6, 2026.

The supplementary examinations are conducted annually to help students continue their academic journey without losing an academic year. Candidates who have registered for the compartment examinations can now review the subject-wise examination dates and make the necessary preparations based on the official timetable released by the board.

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The board has also issued important instructions regarding examination-day procedures. Students appearing for the supplementary examinations have been advised to reach their designated examination centres well before the commencement of the examination. Early reporting will allow sufficient time for identity verification and other mandatory formalities, helping candidates avoid last-minute difficulties or delays that could affect their entry into the examination hall.

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Board is expected to issue admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations a few days before the examinations begin. The hall tickets will be made available through the board’s official online platforms. School authorities will be able to download the duly signed compartment examination admit cards and distribute them to eligible candidates. Students have been instructed to collect their admit cards in advance and verify all details mentioned on the document.

The board has further clarified that entry to the examination centre will be permitted only to candidates carrying a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid school identity card. These documents will be required on all examination days for verification purposes. Candidates are therefore advised to keep their documents ready and regularly monitor official announcements from PSEB regarding the admit card release and other examination-related updates.

Find the full timetable here: class 10 and class 12

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
13:23 PM
PSEB Punjab School Education Board supplementary exams Exam dates
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