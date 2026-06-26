NTA

AIAPGET 2026 Exam Date Expected Soon; NTA Likely to Announce Schedule Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
13:18 PM

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Summary
According to the expected timeline, the AIAPGET 2026 exam date is likely to be announced by the end of June 2026
Along with the examination schedule, the NTA is also expected to release details regarding the AIAPGET 2026 application process, including the online registration dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the examination schedule for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026 shortly through an official notification on its website, nta.ac.in.

According to the expected timeline, the AIAPGET 2026 exam date is likely to be announced by the end of June 2026. Along with the examination schedule, the NTA is also expected to release details regarding the AIAPGET 2026 application process, including the online registration dates.

Based on examination trends from the past three years, the AIAPGET 2026 examination is expected to be conducted in July 2026, although the official date is yet to be confirmed.

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AIAPGET serves as the national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate AYUSH programmes, including Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani, offered by participating institutions across the country.

Candidates planning to appear for the examination are advised to keep the required documents ready and regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding:

  • AIAPGET 2026 examination date
  • Online application start and last dates
  • Information bulletin
  • Admit card release schedule
  • Examination pattern and other important instructions

The NTA is expected to publish the complete examination calendar and registration details through an official notification once the schedule is finalised. Until then, candidates should continue their preparation while monitoring the official website for the latest announcements.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
13:18 PM
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