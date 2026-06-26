NTA

NEET PG 2026 Aspirants Anxious as Registration Delay Fuels Uncertainty; Check NTA Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
12:33 PM

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Summary
In 2024, the examination was rescheduled three times before finally being conducted on August 11, with the last postponement announced just hours before the originally scheduled June 23 exam
The anxiety has intensified following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination due to allegations of paper leaks

Even as uncertainty surrounding the NEET-UG re-examination continues to mount, candidates preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026 are facing a similar sense of anxiety.

The concern among NEET-PG aspirants stems from the repeated postponements witnessed over the past two years. Conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the postgraduate medical entrance examination has seen multiple schedule changes in both 2024 and 2025, leaving candidates apprehensive about possible disruptions this year as well.

In 2024, the examination was rescheduled three times before finally being conducted on August 11, with the last postponement announced just hours before the originally scheduled June 23 exam. In 2025, the exam was postponed once before being held on August 3.

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This year's examination is scheduled for August 30, 2026, but candidates say the absence of a registration notification has heightened uncertainty. With the exam date drawing closer, the registration process is yet to begin, prompting concerns over whether the schedule will remain unchanged.

The anxiety has intensified following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination due to allegations of paper leaks. The developments surrounding the undergraduate medical entrance exam have raised fears among NEET-PG aspirants about the possibility of last-minute changes to their examination as well.

Many candidates say the prolonged uncertainty is affecting their preparation, making it difficult to plan revision schedules or remain confident about the examination timeline. Aspirants are now awaiting an official notification from NBEMS regarding the registration process and other key dates.

Until an official announcement is made, candidates have been advised to continue their preparation according to the existing examination schedule while regularly monitoring NBEMS' official website for updates.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
12:34 PM
NTA NEET PG
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