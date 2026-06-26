AP EAMCET

APSCHE Updates on AP EAMCET Result 2026; Asks CBSE Improvement Students to Submit Marks

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
12:23 PM

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Summary
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 results are expected to be announced shortly.
In a significant update ahead of the result declaration, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has directed eligible CBSE candidates to submit their revised marks online.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 results are expected to be announced shortly as authorities move closer to completing the rank preparation process. In a significant update ahead of the result declaration, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has directed eligible CBSE candidates who improved their Class 12 scores through verification, revaluation or improvement examinations to submit their revised marks online. The latest development indicates that the final stages of rank compilation are underway and that the result announcement may follow once the integration of qualifying examination marks is completed.

According to an official notification issued by APSCHE, candidates belonging to the CBSE board who have obtained revised Class 12 results after improvement examinations, verification or revaluation must submit their updated subject-wise marks through an online declaration form. The facility will remain available until June 27, 2026, at 5 PM.

To complete the process, candidates are required to visit the official APSCHE CET portal (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in) and select the option for declaration of qualifying examination marks. Applicants must then enter their EAPCET registration number, hall ticket number and an active mobile number. After generating and verifying a one-time password (OTP), candidates need to enter their subject-wise Class 12 marks exactly as mentioned on their official marksheet before carefully reviewing and submitting the declaration.

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Although the AP EAMCET 2026 results were initially expected earlier this month, the rank compilation process has been extended due to the need to incorporate updated academic records and complete the evaluation of the AP Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Betterment Examinations.

Once the verification and integration of qualifying examination data are completed, APSCHE is expected to finalise the rank list and announce the AP EAMCET 2026 results.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
12:24 PM
AP EAMCET APSCHE Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test Result CBSE
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