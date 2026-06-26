HTET

HTET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Check Allotted Exam City, Admit Card Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
12:06 PM

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Summary
The HTET 2025 examination will be conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026, across 383 examination centres in Haryana
According to Board Chairman Shankar Lal Dhupad, a total of 2,33,294 candidates have registered for the eligibility test

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the examination city intimation details for candidates appearing in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. Candidates can check their allotted examination city from 4 PM through the board's official website. The announcement was made during a press conference at the board headquarters in Bhiwani.

The HTET 2025 examination will be conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026, across 383 examination centres in Haryana. According to Board Chairman Shankar Lal Dhupad, a total of 2,33,294 candidates have registered for the eligibility test. The board clarified that admit cards will be issued separately before the examination.

HTET Exam Schedule 2025

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The examination will be conducted in three levels over two days:

  • July 4 (Evening Session): Level-3 (PGT) – 73,091 candidates
  • July 5 (Morning Session): Level-2 (TGT) – 1,19,141 candidates
  • July 5 (Evening Session): Level-1 (PRT) – 41,062 candidates

To ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination, the board has instructed all District Education Officers to strictly implement the prescribed guidelines. During a virtual meeting with district officials, the board directed authorities to maintain heightened vigilance at examination centres.

Flying squads will be deployed to curb cheating and other irregularities. Every examination centre will have a board representative along with an administrative or gazetted officer nominated by the district administration for monitoring purposes.

Board Secretary Munish Sharma (IAS) has directed District Education Officers to convene district-level meetings under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner with centre superintendents and administrative officers before the examination.

Control rooms will remain operational in district education offices from July 3 to July 5. Officials stationed there will coordinate with the central control room at the BSEH headquarters and submit consolidated inspection reports on each examination day.

The board has announced several special arrangements for candidates appearing in the examination:

  • Visually impaired and differently-abled candidates will receive 50 minutes of additional time.
  • Female candidates will be allowed to wear only Mangalsutra, and apply Bindi and Sindoor.
  • Sikh candidates will be permitted to carry articles of their religious faith.

The board has also instructed officials to regularly inspect the functioning of jammers, biometric verification systems, CCTV cameras, and videography equipment at all centres. Entry into examination centres will be restricted to authorised personnel carrying valid identity cards, which must remain visibly displayed throughout the examination.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
12:06 PM
HTET Haryana government TET Admit Card
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