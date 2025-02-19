Punjab School Education Board

Punjab School Education Board announced the results for PSTET 2024- Direct link inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2025
16:05 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results by visiting the official website- pstet.pseb.ac.in
The board released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates between December 10 and 15 (5 pm)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results by visiting the official website- pstet.pseb.ac.in.

According to the schedule, PSEB took the state-level teacher eligibility test on December 1, 2024 and comprised two papers- Paper 1-For candidates aspiring to teach Primary Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2-For those aiming to teach Upper & Primary Classes 6 to 8. The board released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates between December 10 and 15 (5 pm).

PSTET Result 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official portal of Punjab State Education Board- pstet.pseb.ac.in
  2. Go to result link Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 Result on the home page
  3. Enter the login credentials including email ID and password
  4. PSTET results 2024 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Keep a printout of the results for future use

PSTET Result 2024: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

