Punjab School Education Board announced the results for PSTET 2024- Direct link inside

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results by visiting the official website- pstet.pseb.ac.in.

According to the schedule, PSEB took the state-level teacher eligibility test on December 1, 2024 and comprised two papers- Paper 1-For candidates aspiring to teach Primary Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2-For those aiming to teach Upper & Primary Classes 6 to 8. The board released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates between December 10 and 15 (5 pm).

PSTET Result 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official portal of Punjab State Education Board- pstet.pseb.ac.in Go to result link Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 Result on the home page Enter the login credentials including email ID and password PSTET results 2024 will be displayed on the screen Keep a printout of the results for future use

PSTET Result 2024: Direct Link

