Punjab NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Ends Today; 1% Quota for J&K Migrants Implemented

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, has revised the Punjab NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 schedule, with the last date for choice filling set for today, October 13. Candidates must submit their preferences on time, as the seat allotment process will take place from October 14 to 16, and provisional results will be announced on October 17.

The revision follows the updated national schedule issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on October 9, aligning all state-level counselling processes with the national framework. An official notice from the university confirms the revised schedule in compliance with MCC’s guidelines.

In a significant update, the Punjab government has also clarified the implementation of a 1% reservation quota in private medical colleges for Jammu and Kashmir migrants who were displaced due to terrorist violence. This reservation is further divided into two preference categories:

Migrant students from Jammu & Kashmir meeting the eligibility criteria

Migrant students from Jammu & Kashmir not meeting the criteria but still falling under the displaced category

Candidates applying under this 1% J&K migrant quota will be considered in the round 3 seat allotment process.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Round 3 Schedule

Last date for choice filling: October 13, 2025

Seat allotment process: October 14 to 16, 2025

Display of provisional allotment list: October 17, 2025

Last date to raise objections: October 18, 2025 (till 3 PM)

Final allotment results (after changes): October 24, 2025

Payment of balance fee: October 25 to 27, 2025

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences and complete the necessary procedures within the stipulated timelines. Special attention should be given to checking the provisional allotment list and raising objections, if any, before the deadline.