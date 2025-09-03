school closure

Punjab Floods: Government Extends Closure of All Schools and Colleges! Check Guidelines

Posted on 03 Sep 2025
12:02 PM

Summary
The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7 due to the prevailing flood situation in the state.
An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

"As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Shree Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all govt/aided/recognised & private schools, colleges, universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025.

"Everyone is requested to strictly follow the local administration's guidelines," said Bains on X.

Earlier, the government had declared holidays in all schools and colleges till September 3.

Punjab is facing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets following heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rains in Punjab have also worsened the flood situation in the state.

Entire Punjab has been impacted by nature's fury with the deluge claiming 30 lives and affecting more than 3.50 lakh people.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
12:03 PM
