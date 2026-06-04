PSEB Supplementary Exam 2026: Registration Begins for Class 10, 12 Punjab Board Students

Summary The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has commenced the registration process for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations for the 2026 academic session. Students who wish to appear in the compartment, reappear, or additional subject categories can now submit their applications through the official PSEB website.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has commenced the registration process for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations for the 2026 academic session. Students who wish to appear in the compartment, reappear, or additional subject categories can now submit their applications through the official PSEB website (pseb.ac.in).

The board has made the online application forms available for eligible candidates seeking another opportunity to improve their results or clear subjects in which they were unable to secure the required marks. Students can access the registration facility through the official portal and complete the application process within the prescribed timeline.

According to the official notification, the current registration process applies to regular candidates falling under the compartment, reappear, and additional subject categories. The Punjab School Education Board has also informed that details regarding the registration schedule and application process for candidates enrolled under the Open School System will be announced separately at a later stage.

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The board has specified separate deadlines for submitting applications with and without a late fee. Candidates can register for the supplementary examinations without paying any late fee until June 15, 2026. Those who fail to complete the registration within this period will still be allowed to apply by paying a late fee until June 22, 2026.

In addition, PSEB has fixed June 19, 2026, as the last date for submitting completed examination forms without a late fee. Candidates submitting forms after this deadline will be permitted to do so with the prescribed late fee until June 26, 2026.

The Punjab Board is expected to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations during July and August 2026. The examinations will provide students with an opportunity to improve their academic records and qualify for further studies without waiting for the next regular examination cycle.

To complete the registration process, candidates need to visit the official PSEB website and access the supplementary examination application link available on the homepage. After entering the required credentials, including their roll number and other relevant details, students must fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the applicable examination fee, and submit the form online. Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and retain a printed copy of the submitted application form and fee receipt for future reference.

Students should regularly visit the official PSEB website for further updates regarding examination schedules, admit cards, and instructions related to the supplementary examinations.