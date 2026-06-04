IITs Begin Open House Sessions for JEE Advanced 2026 Candidates; Check Institute-Wise Schedule

Summary With the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process underway for the 2026 academic session, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have begun conducting Open House sessions. These interactive sessions are designed to familiarise prospective students with campus life, academic opportunities, research facilities, and the overall learning environment before they finalise their institute and branch preferences during counselling.

With the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process underway for the 2026 academic session, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have begun conducting Open House sessions to help JEE Advanced 2026-qualified candidates make informed admission decisions. These interactive sessions are designed to familiarise prospective students with campus life, academic opportunities, research facilities, and the overall learning environment before they finalise their institute and branch preferences during counselling.

The Open House initiative serves as an important platform for students and parents to gain first-hand insights into life at the IITs. It also provides candidates with an opportunity to clarify doubts related to the admission process, academic programmes, student life, hostel facilities, internships, placements, research opportunities, and extracurricular activities available at the institutes.

According to the schedule published on the official JoSAA portal, the Open House sessions are being organised by various IITs between June 3 and June 11, 2026. Candidates interested in participating can access the schedule and registration details through the JoSAA website. Since participation slots are limited, students are advised to register at the earliest to secure a place in their preferred session.

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The Open House programmes are being conducted in different formats depending on the institute. Some IITs are hosting the sessions entirely online, while others are organising them in offline mode. Several institutes have also adopted a hybrid model, allowing candidates to participate either virtually or in person.

A key feature of these sessions is direct interaction with faculty members and current students. The discussions are typically led by panels comprising professors, academic administrators, and student representatives who address questions related to academics, campus culture, career prospects, innovation ecosystems, startup support, and student support services. These interactions enable aspirants to obtain authentic information from individuals currently associated with the institutions.

For candidates attending the sessions physically, the Open House offers an additional advantage in the form of campus visits. Students can explore academic buildings, laboratories, hostels, libraries, sports facilities, and other important infrastructure, helping them gain a realistic understanding of life at the institute.

The initiative comes at a crucial time as thousands of candidates are currently participating in the JoSAA 2026 counselling process for admission to IITs and other premier technical institutions. With choice filling and seat allocation decisions playing a significant role in shaping a student's academic future, the Open House sessions are expected to assist candidates in evaluating different institutes and programmes more effectively.

Check the full schedule here.