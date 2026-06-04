Kolkata students perform in remembrance

Summary Schools celebrated learning beyond classrooms through Rabindra Jayanti tributes, language workshops, awards ceremonies and Earth Day initiatives. Student achievements shone in academics, sports and cultural events, from basketball tournaments to scholarships and stage performances.

Bard, the beloved

Hands shot into the air across the auditorium as students competed to answer questions on Rabindranath Tagore’s life and works. For Rudranil Sinha of Class X, who conducted one round of the quiz, the experience became one of the most memorable parts of the celebration. “Engaging with the audience was a fantastic learning curve,” he said.

Calcutta Public School, Bidhan Park, celebrated Rabindra Jayanti through a cultural programme on May 12.

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The event began with Swapna Lahiri, chairperson of Calcutta Group of Schools, lighting the ceremonial lamp along with secretary Dr Tathagata Das and Protichi Lahiri Sengupta, principal of the host school.

The event began with a rendition of Ekla cholo re by members of the Raga Club (music club). It was followed by a dance performance by the teachers to Mor bhabonare ki haway matalo. Interspersed between the performances were quiz rounds themed around Tagore’s life and works, drawing participation from the audience. The highlight was a special adaptation of Tasher Desh performed by specially-abled children. The performance blended storytelling and dance. The school’s fashion club, Vogue Vista, presented Riturange Rabindranath, a thematic ramp presentation exploring the relationship between fashion and Tagore’s philosophy through changing seasons and aesthetics.

The school band, Cosmos, marked its return after a year-long hiatus with a medley of Tagore songs, including Mayabono biharini and Jagorone jay bibhabori. The programme concluded with a series of dance performances by the Rhythm Club (dance club) set to Rabindrasangeet.

"The students performed brilliantly, showcasing synchronisation that reflected their extensive practice," said the secretary.

"It was a heartfelt tribute to the timeless ideals of Gurudev. Through music, dance, literature, creativity and collective participation, our students captured the essence of humanity and harmony," said the principal.

Tanush Gutgutia of Class III was proud to be the opening speaker for a special Rabindra Jayanti assembly held in his school. "It was a memorable experience for me," said the child as he remembered the prep that went behind his performance.

Tagore trail

The morning assembly at Birla High School was about appreciating Tagore as young voices recited, sang and staged the life and journey of the Nobel laureate.

Section B of Class III organised the special assembly on May 8.

The programme opened with a recitation of Where the Mind is Without Fear, in both English and Bengali. Through speeches and presentations, the students pieced together Tagore’s life — from a child who began writing poetry at the age of eight to writing Gitanjali that earned him the Nobel Prize for literature.

They also highlighted his contribution to music, art and education.

A choir performance of Rabindrasangeet was up next. The highlight was an enactment of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Tagore’s decision to renounce his knighthood in protest against British brutality. Through dialogues and expressive performances, the students captured not just the tragedy but also Tagore’s fierce moral courage and humanity. The assembly also featured dance performances inspired by the bard's philosophy of freedom, creativity and harmony with nature.

Through movement and music, students reflected the ideals that shaped Visva-Bharati University — a place envisioned as a sanctuary for joyful learning beyond the limits of conventional classrooms.

"Celebrations such as Rabindra Jayanti are not merely cultural programmes involving children, but meaningful opportunities to help students connect with the timeless ideals and philosophies of Rabindranath Tagore — creativity, humanity, freedom of thought and love for nature and learning. The sincere and enthusiastic participation of the students made the celebration soulful and memorable," said headmistress Panchali Chattopadhyay.

Awards and recognition

When Arkadeep Banerjee walked to the stage, the applause inside Nazrul Mancha auditorium was secondary to the emotions running through his mind.

The occasion was the annual prize distribution ceremony of Ram Mohan Mission High School, organised by founder-secretary and principal Sujay Biswas. “I had mixed feelings,” said Arkadeep. For the Class XI student, the honour was more about consistency. “Some days I studied for a few hours and on other days till 5pm, but finishing the syllabus early was key,” he said. “Outside academics, I balanced myself by cycling and playing football.”

The event brought together achievers, teachers, parents and dignitaries for a programme that balanced academic recognition with cultural celebration.

The ceremony also marked the 254th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy. It opened with the students chanting Maha Mrityunjay Mantra and Shanti Vachanam. A Bharatanatyam performance followed, before Sujay Biswas and the guests lit the inaugural lamp.

This year’s programme witnessed the presentation of the Rammohan Purashkar 2026 to G. Immanuel, chairman of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and author Smaranjit Chakraborty.

Among the chief guests present were Swamiji Ekchittananda Maharaj, G. Immanuel and Smaranjit Chakraborty. The academic felicitation was up next. The school presented the Srimoti Krishna Biswas Memorial Scholarship of Rs 10,000 to toppers from Classes IV to XII, while sporting achievements were recognised through the Mayukh Basu Memorial Award for Sports.

By the second half, 418 students participated in a cultural programme. Class III students staged a dance, Butterflies, while performances to Esho syamolo sundoro and Nach mayuri nach re were much appreciated.

"This year marks the 254th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, and students made special efforts to honour his legacy. Co-curricular activities are essential as they build resilience for children," said the principal.

Word check

Groans, giggles and hurriedly raised hands took over the room as students untangled the mysteries of "their", "there" and "they're", learning that English is often a game of tiny details with big consequences.

As part of the "Back to School" initiative for the academic session of 2026-27, the English department of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy conducted an interactive workshop, Common Errors in English, for middle-school students. Designed to bridge the gap between everyday usage and standard correctness, the session encouraged students to become more aware of their language use. There were activities, discussions and games where students identified, analysed and corrected common mistakes. Topics ranged from punctuation and spelling to tenses, pronouns and sentence construction.

One of the most engaging segments focused on punctuation, where teachers demonstrated how a misplaced comma could alter the meaning of an entire sentence. Through humorous examples and quick exercises, students realised that punctuation is not merely about rules, but about clarity and effective expression. The discussion on tenses connected grammar to everyday life through relatable situations, helping students understand how correct tense usage improves communication.

Spelling errors and homophones added a playful energy to the session. Quizzes and games — complete with chocolates as rewards — kept participation levels high throughout the workshop.

A segment explored the "Indianisation" of English versus global terms.

"By drawing attention to common errors in English, this workshop encouraged students to become more mindful, precise and confident communicators. The English department conducted a highly relevant and enriching session for our young learners," said principal Jaya Misra.

Green drive

Students of St Jude’s High School took part in awareness-based activities to mark Earth Day on April 22. The aim was to highlight the importance of protecting nature and adopting sustainable practices.

Students, teachers and staff members came dressed in shades of green, blue and brown to show their support for sustainability.

The day began with creative workshops where students participated in handprint art, slogan writing, paper plate painting, poetry writing and craft work. Through colours, words and artistic expression, students conveyed messages on conservation, cleanliness and the urgent need to care for the environment.

As part of a “Greenery for the Planet” initiative, students presented potted plants to rector Sanjukta Correa, director Sylvester Correa, principal Aditi Chakraborty.

The gesture reflected the students’ awareness of the importance of nurturing nature and promoting a greener and healthier future.

Students also prepared colourful charts carrying messages on environmental protection and conservation which were displayed in classrooms and along the school corridors. After the workshops, the school switched off power as a symbolic initiative to spread awareness about energy conservation and responsible consumption. Students spoke about the necessity to save natural resources.

Students also presented songs, speeches, recitations and short skits highlighting environmental concerns and inspired everyone to become responsible citizens. The performances reflected confidence, teamwork and a strong sense of social responsibility among the students. "It is important to become responsible citizens and adopt environmentally conscious habits in your daily lives," the principal said.

Another highlight of the day was a green distribution drive organised in the neighbourhood. Students went around distributing saplings to residents living in the school's neighbourhood and educated them on how to preserve the planet.

Basketball feat

Young athletes from various schools in Siliguri and beyond took part in a 3x3 Open Basketball Tournament, organised by Birla Sports Academy of Birla Divya Jyoti School, on May 9 and 10.

A total of 58 teams participated, representing institutions such as Nirmala Convent School, Siliguri; G.D. Goenka Public School, Siliguri; Delhi Public School, Siliguri; Manjusri Public School, Gangtok; the host school and others. The matches were played in a fast-paced format that encouraged teamwork, agility and strategic play.

The host school won in the 2011 Girls’ Category. The team members were Gunika Barua, Sasha Pradhan and Aditri Basu of Class X and Vani Bansal of Class VIII. The tournament also recognised individual performances. Shreyansh Chhetri (Class XII) of the host school secured the first runner-up position as part of Team Rippers, while Hanika Lakhotia (Class VI) came second runner-up in the Under-12 mixed category, from Birla Divya Jyoti School.

The tournament provided a competitive platform for students and reinforced the importance of discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.

"It was a privilege to host the 3x3 Open Basketball Tournament at Birla Divya Jyoti School. Organised by the Birla Sports Academy, this high-energy event reflects our school's commitment to nurturing athletic talent, discipline and a healthy competitive spirit. Over two days, our school witnessed high energy as we welcomed 58 talented teams. I am incredibly proud of all the participants," said principal Shweta Tiwari.