NIFT Final Result 2026 Announced - Check UG, PG Admission and Merit List Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the NIFT entrance examinations can now access their final scorecards through the official examination portal (exams.nta.nic.in/niftee).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the NIFT entrance examinations can now access their final scorecards through the official examination portal (exams.nta.nic.in/niftee).

The results have been made available on the designated NIFT admission websites, where candidates can log in using their application credentials to view and download their scores. The declaration of the final results follows the completion of both stages of the NIFT admission process conducted earlier this year.

The NIFT 2026 Stage 1 examination was held on February 8, 2026, for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the institute. Following the written examination, Stage 2 assessments were conducted for shortlisted candidates. The Stage 2 examination for undergraduate programmes took place on April 26, 2026, while the assessment process for postgraduate programmes was conducted between April 6 and April 11, 2026.

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With the release of the final results, the institute has prepared the merit list by combining candidates’ performances across all relevant stages of the admission process. The final rankings take into account scores obtained in the written entrance examination as well as performance in Stage 2 evaluations, including studio tests, situation tests, and personal interview rounds wherever applicable.

Candidates can download their NIFT 2026 final scorecards by visiting the official admission portals and selecting the scorecard link available on the homepage. After logging in with their application number and password or date of birth, candidates must enter the security captcha and submit the details. The scorecard will display important information such as marks obtained, Common Merit Rank (CMR), and category-wise rank. Candidates are advised to save a digital copy and retain a printed version for future admission-related processes.

Candidates who have qualified based on the final merit list will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. During counselling, candidates will be required to complete registration, pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in their preferences for academic programmes and NIFT campuses.

The NIFT admission process evaluates candidates on both creative and analytical abilities, with the weightage structure varying across programmes. For admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme, the final merit score is calculated by assigning 50 per cent weightage to the Creative Ability Test (CAT), 30 per cent to the General Ability Test (GAT), and 20 per cent to the Situation Test conducted during Stage 2.

For candidates seeking admission to the Master of Design (M.Des) programme, the General Ability Test contributes 30 per cent to the final score, while the Creative Ability Test carries 40 per cent weightage. The remaining 30 per cent is based on performance in the Personal Interview round.

Meanwhile, admissions to the Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.FTech) programme are determined solely based on candidates’ performance in the General Ability Test (GAT), making it the only assessment component considered for final ranking in that course.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their scorecards, verify all details mentioned in the result document, and keep track of counselling-related announcements. Further information regarding counselling schedules, seat allocation, and document verification is expected to be released by NIFT in the coming days.

Find the detailed result PDF here.