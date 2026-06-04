KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026 Update: CEE Kerala Opens Plus Two Mark Submission Portal

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has commenced the online process for collecting Plus Two marks from candidates seeking inclusion in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2026 engineering rank list. he facility has been activated through the official CEE Kerala portal (cee.kerala.gov.in) and is mandatory for candidates who appeared in the engineering entrance examination.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has commenced the online process for collecting Plus Two marks from candidates seeking inclusion in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2026 engineering rank list. The facility has been activated through the official CEE Kerala portal (cee.kerala.gov.in) and is mandatory for candidates who appeared in the engineering entrance examination and wish to be considered for admission to engineering programmes in the state.

According to the official notification, eligible candidates must submit their qualifying examination marks through the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal available on the official website. The mark submission window will remain open until 6 PM on June 7, 2026. The examination authority has clearly stated that candidates who fail to submit their marks within the stipulated period will not be considered for inclusion in the engineering rank list.

For the preparation of the KEAM 2026 engineering rank list, candidates are required to provide marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in the second year of Higher Secondary Education (Plus Two) or an equivalent qualifying examination. In cases where candidates have not studied Chemistry, marks secured in Biology, Biotechnology, or Computer Science will be considered as per the prescribed guidelines for rank preparation.

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The marks submitted by candidates will play a crucial role in determining their position in the engineering rank list. CEE Kerala has informed students that in many instances, board examination data is already available in its database. Such information will automatically appear on the portal once candidates enter details such as their board of examination, year of passing, and registration number.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify the marks displayed on the portal against their original mark sheets before confirming the submission. The authority has emphasized that students must ensure the accuracy of all academic details, as the information submitted will be used for rank preparation and subsequent admission processes.

To complete the submission process, candidates must log in to the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal using their application number and password. After selecting the “Mark Submission for Engineering” option, they should verify the marks displayed on the screen. If the information is correct, candidates can proceed with confirmation and submission. However, if any discrepancy is noticed, they must edit the details and provide the correct marks before final submission.

Candidates whose marks are unavailable on the portal or whose displayed marks differ from their actual academic records will be required to upload a scanned copy of their Plus Two mark sheet in PDF format. The uploaded document must be complete, clear, legible, and free from any defects to ensure smooth verification by the authorities.

The notification further clarifies that candidates whose marks are already available and correctly reflected on the portal will not be required to upload their mark sheets. Only those making corrections or whose records are unavailable online need to submit supporting documents.

After successfully completing the process, candidates will be able to download a “Mark Submission Confirmation Report.” Students have been instructed to preserve this document carefully for future reference. However, the report does not need to be sent physically to the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

CEE Kerala has also informed candidates that all marks and academic details submitted through the portal will be verified against original documents during the admission process. Therefore, students must ensure that the information provided is accurate and supported by authentic records.

The authority reiterated that only candidates who have qualified in the KEAM 2026 engineering entrance examination and fulfil the eligibility requirements specified in the official prospectus will be considered for admission through the engineering rank list.