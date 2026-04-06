PSTET 2025

PSTET 2026 Final Answer Key Out for Papers 1, 2 - Download Link and Result Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
09:09 AM

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Summary
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially published the final answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET).
The answer keys for both Paper 1 (Primary Level) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level) are now available for all question paper sets.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially published the final answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). The answer keys for both Paper 1 (Primary Level) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level) are now available for all question paper sets, including A, B, C, and D. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download the answer key in PDF format from the official website, pstet2025.org, without the need for login credentials.

The PSTET 2026 examination was conducted on March 15, 2026, to determine the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 in government schools across Punjab. The final answer key has been released after a thorough review of objections raised against the provisional answer key, ensuring accuracy and transparency in the evaluation process. Each paper comprises 150 questions, and the final key provides correct answers to all questions, enabling candidates to calculate their probable scores.

As per the official criteria, candidates belonging to the General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) must secure a minimum of 60% marks, equivalent to 90 out of 150, to qualify. For candidates from OBC, SC, and ST categories, the minimum qualifying mark is 55%, which translates to 82 out of 150.

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The board has also issued an important advisory regarding post-result corrections. Candidates are instructed not to send any correction requests via email or phone at this stage. A dedicated two-day correction window will be opened only after the declaration of PSTET 2026 results, and only qualified candidates will be eligible to submit limited correction requests through the official helpdesk email.

To download the PSTET 2026 final answer key, candidates should visit the official website and click on the relevant link for the final answer key. They must then select the appropriate paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2) and the corresponding question paper series (A, B, C, or D). After downloading the PDF, candidates can compare their responses with the official answers to estimate their scores.

Candidates are advised to rely only on the final answer key for score calculation and await the official result announcement for confirmation of their qualifying status.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 06 Apr 2026
09:13 AM
PSTET 2025 PSEB Punjab School Education Board Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key
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